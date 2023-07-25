Spicejet taken off enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sources, Spicejet is taken off enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA.

About 51 spot checks of SpiceJet aircraft were conducted across 11 locations pan India. A total of 23 aircrafts were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams.

The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Hence, suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines.