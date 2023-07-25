homeaviation NewsSpicejet taken off enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA

Spicejet taken off enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA

1 Min Read

By Daanish Anand  Jul 25, 2023 11:55:57 AM IST (Published)

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sources, Spicejet is taken off enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA.

About 51 spot checks of SpiceJet aircraft were conducted across 11 locations pan India. A total of 23 aircrafts were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams.
The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Hence, suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SpiceJet

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read

Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read