Aviation Secretary held a meeting with all private airport operators to discuss COVID-19 vaccination and Air India issue.

On the issue of vaccination, it is learnt that the secretary indicated to the private airport operators that all the workers at the airport need to be treated as frontline workers and vaccines need to be provided to them at the airport as a priority.

On the issue of Air India, the secretary has told airport operators that from now onwards the ministry of civil aviation will handle all the outstanding dues for Air India. It basically indicates that the communications for those dues will be between the ministry and the airport operators and not between the airline and the airport operators.