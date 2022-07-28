Qualified certifying staff posted at every station, carriers inform aviation regulator

Indian carriers on Thursday informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that airlines have now posted qualified certifying staff at every station and aircraft are now being checked and certified by properly-trained technical staff at all airports across the country.

The DGCA had performed various audits and spot inspections after receiving reports of a rise in engineering-related incidents in scheduled airlines recently.

"Based on reports of increased engineering-related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times, the DGCA conducted several audit/ spot checks which indicated improper identification of cause of a reported defect, increasing trend of MEL releases and insufficient certifying staff," the regulator in a statement said,

Also read: Indian aviation navigating through one headwind after another

The DGCA said that a series of meetings were conducted with the airlines to resolve the shortcomings, and it was mandated that they provide the necessary type-rated certifying employees at all stations to ensure that the flaws are correctly fixed before the aircraft is allowed to begin operations.

By placing them on "temporary posting" or "on-flight duty," all airlines have informed that all stations are now staffed by type-rated certifying employees.

The airlines had been instructed by the DGCA to deploy enough capable aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) employees by July 2.