Aviation regulator DGCA grants operating permit to Jet Airways

Three years after it was grounded due to financial problems, the aviation regulator DGCA on Friday granted Jet Airways the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

Earlier, the airline had successfully operated all proving flights. The airline conducted the second — and the last — set of two proving flights on Tuesday with 31 people, including officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on board.

The carrier had on Sunday conducted the first set of three proving flights with 18 people, including the DGCA officials on board, they said.

The full-service carrier, which stopped flying more than three years ago, is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan Kalrock consortium and completed its first phase of proving flights on Sunday.

Jet Airways suspended operations on April 17, 2019, after its erstwhile promoters failed to provide liquidity and the insolvency resolution process started for the airline in June 2019.

In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and the UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.