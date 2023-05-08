Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 at 5-month closing high
Aviation regulator DGCA asks airline to immediately stop sale of tickets

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisishit Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisis-hit Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders, according to a source to PTI.

Besides, the watchdog has issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, the source said.
Earlier, the airline had suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and has cancelled flights till May 12.
