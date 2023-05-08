Aviation regulator DGCA asks airline to immediately stop sale of tickets

1 Min(s) Read
Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisishit Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders.
Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisis-hit Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders, according to a source to PTI.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure
May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week
May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Besides, the watchdog has issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, the source said.
Earlier, the airline had suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and has cancelled flights till May 12.