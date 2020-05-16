  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Aviation reforms: Industry says measures won't help; more needed to stay afloat

Updated : May 16, 2020 09:53 PM IST

Airspace management is expected to result in annual savings of nearly Rs 1,000 crore as there will be reduction in usage of fuel and time.
The Cabinet has approved the bids for only Ahmedabad, Mangalore and Lucknow airports while it is yet to approve the bids for the remaining three.
Aviation reforms: Industry says measures won't help; more needed to stay afloat

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

Coronavirus: India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed cases; Bihar, Karnataka, J&K cross 1,000 mark

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement