Aviation reforms: Industry says measures won't help; more needed to stay afloat

The union government on Saturday announced a set of reforms for aviation sector but left most of the industry asking for more significant steps to help the industry COVID-19 pandemic.

The Modi government announced a series of measures for effective utilisation of air space, added more airports in the pipeline for privatisation and has expressed an intent to make India a hub for maintenance, repair and overhaul operations. However, as all the measures were already work in progress to improve the macro aviation picture, the industry is disappointed at the absence of immediate relief.

"Certainly hope there will be a more significant package for aviation sector. There is no revenue for most airlines. Hope that this is not the last of the announcements for aviation Sector," chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview today.

"If we look at the announcements made today, it is evident that all have been work in progress over several years and while these measures will help in creating strong fundamentals for aviation, these will not provide any immediate relief to the stakeholders," an industry expert said.

1. Airspace Management

The government said that as currently only 60 percent of Indian airspace is freely available, it will ease restrictions on utilisation of Indian air space. This is expected to result in annual savings of nearly Rs 1,000 crore as there will be reduction in usage of fuel and time.

It is important to note that Airports Authority of India, which provides air navigation services for whole of Indian territory and adjoining oceanic airspace, had encouraged for flexible use of airspace since at least 2014.

"Implementation of FUA (Flexible Use of Airspace) will result in dynamic flight planning, reduced fuel consumption and operating cost, along with consequent reduction in carbon footprint. Considering the benefits of implementation of FUA, government of India set up an apex body called National High Level Airspace Policy Body of AirSpace use (NHLAPB) for identifying the requirements of various users and ensuring that the airspace is shared among all the airspace users in a manner that brings in operational efficiency while serving public interest," the then civil aviation secretary Ashok Lavasa, who was also the then chairman of NHLAPB, wrote in the manual.

"What was announced was business as usual policy reforms. Not at all in line with what is required for COVID survival of the industry as we can almost certainly say two or three airlines will not survive," a senior official at an airline said requesting anonymity.

2. Airport Privatisation

Secondly, the government announced it will privatise six more airports and the bid process will commence immediately. Additionally, another six airports will be put out for third round of bidding.

It is important to note here that the government commenced airport privatisation programme in November 2018 and has consistently expressed intent to privatise more airports. However, more than a year later, the first phase is yet to conclude.

In February 2019, Adani Group had emerged as the highest bidder for all six airports, quoting the highest per passenger fee to be paid to Airports Authority of India on a monthly basis. However, the Cabinet has approved the bids for only Ahmedabad, Mangalore and Lucknow airports while it is yet to approve the bids for the remaining three.

"The current process of privatisation of six aiports is expected to fetch a one-time capital expenditure return of Rs 2,000 crore while annual income would be around Rs 900 crore,” a senior government official had told CNBC-TV18 after the first round of airport privatisation in 2019.

Today, the government said the annual revenue of six airports in first round is expected at Rs 1,000 crore against current profit of Rs 540 crore per year and AAI will also get a down payment of Rs 2,300 crore.

"Additional Investment by private players in 12 airports in 1st and 2nd rounds expected around Rs. 13,000 crore," the government added.

3. MRO Hub

Lastly, the government said the tax regime for MRO have been rationalised and this will increase Aircraft component repairs and airframe maintenance business to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 800 crore in three years.

However, it is important to note that this was announced on March 14 2020 as part of an outcome of GST Council meeting.

In March 2020, the Council decided to lower the rate on aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services to 5 percent from 18 percent.

"To reduce GST rate on Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services in respect of aircraft from 18 percent to 5 percent with full ITC (input tax credit) and to change the place of supply for B2B MRO services to the location of recipient. This change is likely to assist in setting up of MRO services in India. Domestic MRO will also get protection due to 5 percent tax paid under section 3(7) of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 on most imported goods (sent abroad for repairs) as this tax is not available as credit," the government had said on March 14, 2020.

Today, the government said major engine manufacturers in the world would set up engine repair facilities in India in the coming year and convergence between defence sector and the civil MROs will be established to create economies of scale. Maintenance cost for airlines will come down, it added.

"Idea of allowing defence aircraft MRO to private players could be important. Globally countries are providing assistance to airlines. There is salary support and other packages. We have to compete with these airlines in the future. We are asking for measures beyond money or loans. We are asking for inclusion of aviation turbine fuel under GST regime. We are asking for airport charges. We have to look at reducing fixed costs," Singh told CNBC-TV18 after the announcements.

With over 650 aircraft grounded since March 25, a large section of employees on mandatory leave without pay, rising liabilities and zero cash flow, today's set of measures were eyed with great expectations.