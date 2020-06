The union civil aviation ministry on Saturday said that the cap on fares for domestic flights may continue beyond August 24 if the situation demands so.

"When we issued the notification it was clearly mentioned that this would last for about three months. But, once again, we have to keep a watch over the situation and depending on how the situation turns out, the fare band may have to be adjusted beyond that also. Right now, it is for three months," civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said at a presser.

Domestic flights resumed operations after a two-month shutdown on May 25 and the government imposed seven fare brackets with a lower limit and an upper limit in order to contain any sudden drop or spike in air fares as flights resumed.

The decision did unsettle airlines as their revenue streams were restricted and several industry players had hoped that the move would be a short-term measure and the fares would soon be allowed to be determined by market forces.

In a recent interaction with CNBC-TV18, IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta had also hoped that the government would remove fare cap by August, adding that the approach should be based on "short-term correction."

"These are unprecedented circumstances and the government has made some moves and I support them fully. First, do a lockdown let's see what happens? Let's put in a small amount of capacity 30 percent let's put in a fare cap so that things don't go haywire in the first few days. All very good moves," Dutta had said.

"In these times of crisis, you have to make short term correction. You need course correction constantly. We are doing that too and so should the government. It is time to partially lift lockdown even more. Time to move 30 percent cap to 50 percent. It's time to reduce the international restrictions and the government has said to remove the fare cap by August and I hope they will hold to that," Dutta had added.

Ahead of domestic flights resumption, in an unprecedented move, the government categorised various destinations into seven fare brackets depending on the flight duration.