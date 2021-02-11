Aviation Aviation ministry mulls making graduate degree mandatory for pilot licence Updated : February 11, 2021 04:51 PM IST Currently, a candidate aspiring to become a commercial pilot in India needs to pass Class 10+2 with physics and mathematics from a recognized board or university. The idea to increase minimum qualification for pilot licence is at a nascent stage and currently, officials are exploring the possibility and no official decision has been taken. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply