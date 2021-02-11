Aviation ministry mulls making graduate degree mandatory for pilot licence

The union civil aviation ministry is exploring the possibility of making graduate degree a minimum qualification for a candidate seeking to become a commercial pilot in India, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

Currently, a candidate aspiring to become a commercial pilot in India needs to pass Class 10+2 with physics and mathematics from a recognized board or university or pass its equivalent examination to fulfill minimum educational qualification.

"We are exploring this possibility of a graduate degree being minimum educational requirement for a candidate aspiring to become a pilot in India," a senior government official said.

"Pilots do not remain pilots for the rest of their professional career. If they want to switch their career after let’s say 20 years of flying, then a graduate degree may come in handy and help them in roles across leadership and executive profiles," the official added.

The idea to increase minimum qualification for pilot licence is at a nascent stage and currently, officials are exploring the possibility and no official decision has been taken, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has on an average issued over 16,000 commercial pilot licences per year during 2015-2019. The number of CPL issued has steadily risen to 17,839 in 2019 from 15,334 in 2015.

A candidate aiming to become a pilot first enrolls herself or himself at a flying training school after meeting minimum educational and medical qualification. This is followed by basic flying training at a government or private flying school in India or abroad which takes around 2-2.5 years and after successful completion of the training, the candidate attains a DGCA-issued licence .

Following this, the candidate appears for induction processes at different airlines and once the candidate is selected, he or she completes Type-rating depending on the aircraft the pilot is expected to fly.