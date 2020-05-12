Aviation ministry discusses SOP for resuming flights with airlines, airports: Disposable PPE for passengers, check-in before two hours

The union civil aviation ministry is gearing up for resumption of flights in domestic market and has started discussing standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by airlines, airports, passengers and other stakeholders amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry has asked airlines, airports and other stakeholders for inputs on the latest draft standard operating procedure. It is important to note that scheduled passenger flights have been suspended for international market since March 23 and for domestic market since March 25.

Here are some of the steps that are being discussed among the stakeholders. It is important to note that this is a draft SOP and the final SOP will only be issued once inputs from various stakeholders are received and discussed.

For Airlines

1. Airlines may be asked to circulate a questionnaire to the passenger. The questionnaire, which is meant for past history related to COVID-19 and quarantine, has been proposed to be filled up by passengers in advance.

2. Passenger reporting time at the airport has been proposed to be increased to 2 hours.

3. It has been proposed to roster, the same set of cabin and cockpit crew as long as possible in order to prevent cross contamination.

4. It has been proposed to not have cabin baggage in the initial phase. Checked in baggage has been proposed to be only one piece.

5. Airlines have been proposed to explore the option of disposable PPEs for passengers. Cost is to be Recovered from the passenger.

6. Last three seats are proposed to be vacant in case there is a need for isolation of a passenger.

7. Boarding has been proposed to be in staggered manner in a batch of 10. Temperature check has been proposed at the boarding gate. All on-board sales and meal service are proposed to be suspended.

Passengers

1. It has been proposed to permit only web check-in in the initial phase.

2. It has been proposed that passengers must wear masks, gloves or other PPE requirements as per local protocol.

3. Passengers may have to report at least two hours prior to departure time.

4. Only those passengers who have Green status on Aarogya Setu may be allowed to travel.

5. May restrict passengers above 80 years of age in the initial phase of air travel.

Airports

1. Permit entry to only those with necessary protective gear.

2. Thermal scanners and sanitisers to be installed at all entry, exit points.

3. Use of open air ventilation wherever possible over central air conditioning.

4. Isolation zone in terminal building for any suspected patients.

5. Bleach cleaning mats at the entry points to disinfect shoes.

6. Sanitise checked baggage by UV or other effective methods. Social distance markings and sufficient PPEs for security staff.