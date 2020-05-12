Aviation Aviation ministry discusses SOP for resuming flights with airlines, airports: Disposable PPE for passengers, check-in before two hours Updated : May 12, 2020 07:41 PM IST The ministry has asked airlines, airports and other stakeholders for inputs on the latest draft standard operating procedure. It has been proposed to roster, the same set of cabin and cockpit crew as long as possible in order to prevent cross contamination. It has been proposed that passengers must wear masks, gloves or other PPE requirements as per local protocol. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365