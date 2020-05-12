  • SENSEX
Aviation ministry discusses SOP for resuming flights with airlines, airports: Disposable PPE for passengers, check-in before two hours

Updated : May 12, 2020 07:41 PM IST

The ministry has asked airlines, airports and other stakeholders for inputs on the latest draft standard operating procedure.
It has been proposed to roster, the same set of cabin and cockpit crew as long as possible in order to prevent cross contamination.
It has been proposed that passengers must wear masks, gloves or other PPE requirements as per local protocol.
