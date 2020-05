The Civil Aviation Ministry, airport operators, airlines, and all stakeholders are ready to resume flights at a short notice but are still awaiting a green signal from states, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

"It is not up to @MoCA_GoI or centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations," Puri wrote on Twitter.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had circulated a draft standard operating procedure among airlines, airports, and other stakeholders last week, prompting expectations of flight resumption after the end of the third lockdown.

However, the government has extended the ban on Scheduled domestic and international passenger flights until May 31 as part of the guidelines of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Over 650 aircraft of the country are currently grounded due to the ban on flight operations since March 25.

Last week, the ministry had proposed airlines to explore the option of disposable personal protection equipment for passengers with cost to be recovered from the passenger, mandatory web check-in, reporting at the terminal at least two hours prior to departure, among other measures.

It had proposed airports to ensure mandatory thermal screening and allow only those passengers to enter the airport who have the green signal on Aarogya Setu app.

So far, states are indecisive on allowing flight operations due to concerns related to the spread of novel coronavirus.

Airlines, which have been taking bookings earlier as well, have started taking bookings for flights with effect from June 1. However, there is still no announcement from the government regarding the date for the resumption of flights.