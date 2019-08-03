Aviation Ministry asks airlines to keep air fares in check for Amarnath pilgrims

The Civil Aviation ministry has asked all airlines to keep air fares in check for flights operating to and from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The fares had skyrocketed since Friday when the state government issued an advisory asking all tourists and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to return to their home states as early as possible.

"Hon'ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @HardeepSPuri has asked all the Airlines to rein in the surging Air Fares for pilgrims returning from Amarnath dham," the ministry tweeted.

If the airlines fail to control the surge in fares, then action will be taken against them, senior government officials added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday asked domestic airlines to be ready to operate more flights to and from Jammu and Srinagar if "need arises."

All domestic carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia India operate flights to Srinagar while all except AirAsia operate flights to Jammu.

Airlines have also offered cancellation and rescheduling waivers in light of the advisory from the aviation regulator amid a security situation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security advisory, which was issued by the home department of Jammu and Kashmir, advised pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to leave the valley as soon as possible.