Aviation Ministry allows airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said it has allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights. The carriers had not been allowed to serve meals in flights, which have duration of less than two hours, since April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meal services onboard, without restriction on duration of the flight," the ministry's order said on Tuesday. The ministry has also permitted the resumption of magazines and reading materials for passengers on domestic flights , the order noted.

Also Read

The decision to resume meals and magazines has been taken as " COVID caseload" has reduced due to "proper implementation of appropriate COVID behaviour protocol", it mentioned.