Aviation minister Scindia holds meeting as issues plague Delhi and Mumbai airports in peak hours

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a detailed discussion on Wednesday with heads of all major Indian airports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Immigration officials on capacities deployed and those required at every point to process domestic and international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season.

The minister directed all stakeholders to ensure that passengers do not face any problems.

CISF officials informed that they are facing a shortage of men on the ground.

Minister directed airport operators to ensure adequate availability of wheelchairs for senior citizens and differently-abled. He also asked airport operators to ensure that every volunteer is on the ground for the ease of passengers and to ensure that there is enough staff on the ground.

The following initiatives were outlined during the meeting as per a tweet by Scindia:

Plans for peak-hour capacity based on passenger processing capacity at each major airport

Landing cards are to be distributed on board & filled up prior to arrival, so as to minimise queues at immigration counters.

X-ray capacity for baggage to be assessed

Capacity augmentation of security manpower and hand baggage screening

Longer-term technology-related upgrades for security and baggage drop-off processing

The meeting comes after some airports including Delhi and Mumbai recently reported passenger inconvenience during peak hours.

CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan tweeted on Tuesday from the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi saying that the security check was an “utter mess” and that lines were being broken. In a reply to the tweet, Scindia said that he was looking into it.

Passengers at the Mumbai International Airport also faced a tough time, earlier last week in completing the check-in process for their flights as the internet server at the facility went down due to a damaged cable, forcing airlines to issue boarding passes manually.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) informed that the crowd is slightly more than normal and there is no chaos.

"Due to the server going down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," CISF said in a statement.

Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Limited (MIAL) also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers in a statement. “Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city," the statement read.

"Our teams are present on the ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," it added.

An MIAL spokesperson told PTI that the disruption in the network was temporary and the internet services at the country’s second busiest airport were back to normal.