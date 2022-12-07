Aviation minister Scindia holds meeting as issues plague Delhi and Mumbai airports in peak hours

Passengers at the Mumbai International Airport also faced a tough time, earlier last week in completing the check-in process for their flights as the internet server at the facility went down.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting on Wednesday in Delhi with the managements of all major airports in connection with passenger congestion issues.

Recently, some airports including Delhi and Mumbai reported passenger inconvenience during peak hours.

CNBC-TV18’s Managing Editor Shereen Bhan tweeted on Tuesday from the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi saying that the security check was an “utter mess” and that lines were being broken. In a reply to the tweet, Scindia said that he was looking into it.

Looking into this. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 6, 2022

Passengers at the Mumbai International Airport also faced a tough time, earlier last week in completing the check-in process for their flights as the internet server at the facility went down due to a damaged cable, forcing airlines to issue boarding passes manually.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) informed that the crowd is slightly more than normal and there is no chaos.

"Due to the server going down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," CISF said in a statement.

Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Limited (MIAL) also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers in a statement. “Our passengers are requested to allocate additional time for check-in and also to kindly connect with their respective airlines, owing to a temporary network interruption outside the airport due to ongoing development in the city," the statement read.

"Our teams are present on the ground and manual processing has been initiated to facilitate all passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and thank our passengers for their understanding," it added.

An MIAL spokesperson told PTI that the disruption in the network was temporary and the internet services at the country’s second busiest airport were back to normal.