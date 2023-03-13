Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asks airports to work towards carbon neutrality

All operational brownfield airports and upcoming greenfield airports have been advised to work towards achieving carbon neutrality and net zero by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.
This would inter-alia include the use of 100% green energy, the minister said at the Consultative Committee of Ministry of Civil Aviation meeting on March 13, to discuss "Greening Airports”.
MoS General VK Singh and other officials were also present during the meeting.
The Minister emphasized the need for airports to reduce their carbon footprint and promote sustainable development.
The State governments were also advised to ensure carbon emission reduction measures. The Committee discussed the importance of reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector, which is a major contributor to global carbon emissions.
Furthermore, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority was advised to take into account the cost associated with the green energy use for airports tariff determination. This would ensure that the costs of promoting sustainable development are not passed on to consumers and do not hinder the growth of the aviation sector.
The emphasis on achieving carbon neutrality and net zero, along with the use of 100% green energy, is a positive development towards a greener future.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
