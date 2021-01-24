Aviation
Aviation industry professionals to be considered for vaccinations
Updated : January 24, 2021 07:30 PM IST
India's civil aviation industry professionals will be considered for anti-Covid vaccination during the second stage of the national inoculation drive.
The industry has played a crucial role in the evacuation of millions and re-connecting supply chains to ferry essentials during the pandemic period.
Currently, India plans to vaccinate around 300 million of its population by July 2021.