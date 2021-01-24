  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Aviation industry professionals to be considered for vaccinations

Updated : January 24, 2021 07:30 PM IST

India's civil aviation industry professionals will be considered for anti-Covid vaccination during the second stage of the national inoculation drive.
The industry has played a crucial role in the evacuation of millions and re-connecting supply chains to ferry essentials during the pandemic period.
Currently, India plans to vaccinate around 300 million of its population by July 2021.
Aviation industry professionals to be considered for vaccinations

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India saw 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter

India saw 19 IPOs worth $1.84 billion in 2020 December quarter

Market-cap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.15 lakh crore

Market-cap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.15 lakh crore

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement