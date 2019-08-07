Aviation a soft target, govt orders additional security checks at 19 major airportsÂ 

The government has ordered additional security measures at 19 major airports in the country in view of the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and additional inputs as civil aviation has emerged as a soft target for terrorist attack.

Intensive random security checks have been ordered for all vehicles at 1 km from the airport terminal.

Alert has been issued for airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Imphal, Chennai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Srinagar, Patna, Guwahati, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun and Ahmedabad.

The government, by an order from Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, has mandated additional security measures at these airports until August 31 or until further orders.