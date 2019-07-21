Aviation
Authorities to probe all aviation related safety incidents
Updated : July 21, 2019 09:08 AM IST
In the last couple of weeks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out several inspections of airlines and issued show-cause notices to key airline safety personnel.
Recently, a spate of aviation-related incidents was reported around the country due to inclement weather, among other reasons.
