Atmanirbhar Bharat takes wings as govt launches indigenous special aviation fuel AVGAS 100 LL

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini The domestic production of AVGAS 100 LL, by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd at its Gujarat refinery, will make flying training more affordable in India. This aviation fuel is meant for piston engine aircraft and unmanned ariel vehicles.

In a new step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Narendra Modi government on Monday launched AVGAS 100 LL, a special aviation fuel meant for piston engine aircraft and unmanned ariel vehicles.

Currently, India is importing AVGAS 100 LL from European countries. The domestic production of AVGAS 100 LL, by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd at its Gujarat refinery, will make flying training more affordable in India.

Addressing the launch of AVGAS 100 LL on September 26, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said, "We are undergoing a remarkable transformation which is almost revolutionary. We are reducing dependence on imported fuels by promoting biofuel blending, green hydrogen and introduction of electric vehicles."

The minister said the launch of indigenous AVGAS 100 LL is important to serve the needs of the thriving aviation industry, with an increase in footfall at airports, a rise in the number of aircraft, and Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) for pilot training in future.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) Vijay Kumar Singh said under the prime minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, IOCL has come up with AV Gas 100 fuel, which was imported so far at a huge cost.

"It will ensure that all our flight schools and all other smaller aircraft that use AV Gas 100 LL are able to buy this from indigenous sources and save money. It will make a huge difference to us in terms of exporting it to areas and countries which need AV Gas 100 LL fuel," he added.

Chairman of Indian Oil Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said the company is proud to introduce this specialised fuel by leveraging our refining strength and in-house expertise. In fact, the indigenous fuel is superior compared to the imported grades.

"AV Gas market is expected to grow from the current $1.92 billion to $2.71 billion by 2029. We plan to set up a new facility soon to target export opportunities, besides catering to the domestic demand," he added.