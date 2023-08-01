ATF prices hike for second month in a row | Check new rates here

homeaviation NewsATF prices hike for second month in a row | Check new rates here

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 1, 2023 7:20:31 AM IST (Updated)

The ATF prices in Delhi surged to Rs 98,508.26 per kilo-litre, while in Mumbai, it has mounted to Rs 92,124.13 per kilo-litre.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) increased prices of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for the second month in a row. The ATF prices in Delhi surged by Rs 7,728 per kilo-litre to Rs 98,508.26 per kilo-litre, while in Mumbai, it has mounted to Rs 92,124.13 per kilo-litre.
Metros citiesNew Prices (per Kilolitre)Old prices (per Kilolitre)
Delhi98,508.2690,779.88
Kolkata1,07,383.0899,793.45
Mumbai92,124.1384,854.74
Chennai1,02,391.6494,530.51

First Published: Aug 1, 2023 7:19 AM IST
