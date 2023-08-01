ATF prices hike for second month in a row | Check new rates here

1 Min Read
The ATF prices in Delhi surged to Rs 98,508.26 per kilo-litre, while in Mumbai, it has mounted to Rs 92,124.13 per kilo-litre.
Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) increased prices of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for the second month in a row. The ATF prices in Delhi surged by Rs 7,728 per kilo-litre to Rs 98,508.26 per kilo-litre, while in Mumbai, it has mounted to Rs 92,124.13 per kilo-litre.
|Metros cities
|New Prices (per Kilolitre)
|Old prices (per Kilolitre)
|Delhi
|98,508.26
|90,779.88
|Kolkata
|1,07,383.08
|99,793.45
|Mumbai
|92,124.13
|84,854.74
|Chennai
|1,02,391.64
|94,530.51
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 7:19 AM IST
