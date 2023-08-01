ATF prices hike for second month in a row | Check new rates here

The ATF prices in Delhi surged to Rs 98,508.26 per kilo-litre, while in Mumbai, it has mounted to Rs 92,124.13 per kilo-litre.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) increased prices of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for the second month in a row. The ATF prices in Delhi surged by Rs 7,728 per kilo-litre to Rs 98,508.26 per kilo-litre, while in Mumbai, it has mounted to Rs 92,124.13 per kilo-litre.

The new rates will come into effect from August 1. Check new and old rates in key metro cities here:

Metros cities New Prices (per Kilolitre) Old prices (per Kilolitre) Delhi 98,508.26 90,779.88 Kolkata 1,07,383.08 99,793.45 Mumbai 92,124.13 84,854.74 Chennai 1,02,391.64 94,530.51

The hike came when the Ministry of Finance increased the Windfall tax on crude petroleum. However, the windfall tax on petrol and ATF remains Nil, a notification by the ministry said. A windfall tax is a higher tax levied by the government on specific industries when they experience unexpected and above-average profits.

Petrol and Diesel prices in metro cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 1, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed as per Money Control. Fuel prices have remained unchanged for more than a month now.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel cost Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata respectively.