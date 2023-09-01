CNBC TV18
ATF Price Hike: Jet fuel prices at highest level since December 2022, details here

ATF Price Hike: Jet fuel prices at highest level since December 2022, details here

The prices have seen a rise of nearly 24 percent in the last two months. 

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 1, 2023 9:12:53 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
The oil marketing companies have announced a 14 percent hike in the price of jet fuels to Rs 1.12 lk per kl in Delhi. The ATF or air turbine fuel prices are at the highest since December 2022.

The prices have seen a rise of nearly 24 percent in the last two months.
X