cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Aviation
Aviation

As IndiGo faces turbulence, regulators intensify scrutiny of governance lapses

Updated : July 14, 2019 05:18 PM IST

InterGlobe Aviation, which got listed in 2015, has come under the intense regulatory scanner and there are indications of multiple violations of Sebi norms.
As IndiGo faces turbulence, regulators intensify scrutiny of governance lapses
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Analysis: 5 big takeaways from Infosys Q1FY20 earnings

Analysis: 5 big takeaways from Infosys Q1FY20 earnings

Chandrayaan-2 undergoes final preparations for July 15 launch

Chandrayaan-2 undergoes final preparations for July 15 launch

After Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank detects Rs 1,775 core fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

After Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank detects Rs 1,775 core fraud by Bhushan Power & Steel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV