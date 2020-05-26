Aviation Anxious faces, new airport looks and gallons of sanitizer: The new normal at Delhi airport Updated : May 26, 2020 04:28 PM IST Unlike earlier, those traveling hardly looked excited despite the fact that some of them were heading to meet their loved ones after a long time. Some were visibly uncomfortable in their face-shields and masks while others were making last minute checks on full body suits. The housekeeping staff at the airport had the toughest job at hand as the number of passengers kept increasing.