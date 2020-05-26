  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Anxious faces, new airport looks and gallons of sanitizer: The new normal at Delhi airport

Updated : May 26, 2020 04:28 PM IST

Unlike earlier, those traveling hardly looked excited despite the fact that some of them were heading to meet their loved ones after a long time.
Some were visibly uncomfortable in their face-shields and masks while others were making last minute checks on full body suits.
The housekeeping staff at the airport had the toughest job at hand as the number of passengers kept increasing.
Anxious faces, new airport looks and gallons of sanitizer: The new normal at Delhi airport

You May Also Like

India's GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20: SBI report

India's GDP growth seen at 1.2% for Q4 FY20: SBI report

India's COVID-19 tally tops 1.4 lakh; cases quadruple since May 1

India's COVID-19 tally tops 1.4 lakh; cases quadruple since May 1

COVID-19: Real-time power market expected to start from June 1, says IEX

COVID-19: Real-time power market expected to start from June 1, says IEX

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement