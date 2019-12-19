Aviation
Anti-CAA protests: Traffic movement restrictions hit over 50 flights at Delhi airport
Updated : December 19, 2019 05:58 PM IST
Vistara, GoAir, Air India and IndiGo have announced that passengers stuck in traffic due to protests will be adjusted in subsequent flights for no extra fees
GoAir has clarified that if there is any fare difference, it will have to paid by the passenger
