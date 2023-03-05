Another drunk passenger urinates on fellow flyer on New York-Delhi flight

The accused is a student in a US university and was reportedly in an inebriated state when he urinated while asleep. It somehow leaked and a fellow passenger who complained to the crew," a source at the airport told PTI. After the student apologised to the male victim, he was was not inclined to report the matter to police.

A passenger of a New York-New Delhi American Airlines flight allegedly urinated on a fellow male flyer in a drunken state, sources told PTI. The incident is believed to have occurred on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9.16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi on Saturday (March 4).

"The accused is a student in a US university. He reportedly in an inebriated state and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and a fellow passenger who complained to the crew," a source at the airport told PTI. After the student apologised to the male victim, he was was not inclined to report the matter to police as it might jeopardise his career. It was nonetheless reported to Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI airport by the airline.

In a statement, American Airlines said, "Flight 292 with service from John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delh) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm."

"We're grateful to our crew members who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and handled the circumstances with the utmost professionalism."

On November 26, 2022, a man identified as Shankar Mishra, allegedly had urinated on a co-passenger while on the AI-102 flight from New York to Delhi. The incident gained massive attention over a month after it actually took place. It came to the notice of the DGCA on January 4, 2023.

The man allegedly "unzipped his pants" and urinated on a co-passenger seated in Air India's business class. According to the airline, it has taken "a very serious view of the event where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight."

The passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for a maximum of 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and the airline has reported the incident to the DGCA for further action.

