Analysis: Why it is still a divided house at IndiGo

It is a divided house at IndiGo, the country’s largest airline which turned 13 on Monday. The rift at the airline is no longer limited to its two promoters — Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal. It has now spread to other board members as well with the latest disagreement emerging between the chairman of the board M Damodaran and the second largest shareholder Gangwal.

“The full board, including the chairman, agreed on a package deal for RPTs [related party transactions] and board size that would be finalised at the same time. Instead, now, there's a suggestion from the chairman to get shareholder approval for a board of 10 directors (IGE Group with 5 directors), with the large loophole, while we try and get 'a final view acceptable to all' sometime later. As for the agreed upon RPT policy ... there is only silence on when or if it gets adopted by the company. This was not our agreement at the board meeting and after the board meeting,” Gangwal said in his letter dated August 5 to the IndiGo board of directors.

Related party transactions have been the biggest bone of contention between Gangwal and Bhatia with the former registering his unease about deals between IndiGo and the latter's other companies.

Entities frequently carry part of their business activities through subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. So, any financial or operational relationship can be termed a related party transaction.

Gangwal, who holds about 36.7 percent stake in the airline, accepts that there is an agreement on the contractual language regarding contentious issues of new RPT policy and board size but wants immediate implementation of the new RPT and appointment of an independent woman director ahead of the annual general meeting scheduled for August 27.

However, Damodaran, in his response to the letter has said that these two issues will be taken up by audit committee and nomination and remuneration committee after the AGM.

“We have an agreement on all the contractual language for (i) the new RPT policy; (ii) the board size and composition; and (iii) closing the large loophole during the transition period. The only agreement we do not have is to close the large loophole after the transition period,” Gangwal said in the letter.

“I am separately initiating a proposal for scheduling meetings of the AC, the NRC, and the board, immediately after the AGM. At that meeting of the AC, followed by a meeting of the board, the RPT policy will be cleared. At the meeting of the NRC, the selection of the woman independent director will be addressed,” Damodaran said in response.

Now, the two letters also indicate a divide in the board of IndiGo with a ratio of 2:4 as the letter from Gangwal only mentions excerpts from Dr Anupam Khanna, a non-executive independent director, in support of his argument. As per the statements from Dr Khanna, the resolution to address the matters of new RPT policy and board size, including the appointment of woman director, have still not been circulated among the board members for approval.

Also read: Provided information to regulators on RPTs between IndiGo and IGE, says Gangwal

“We have generated considerable email traffic in our efforts to resolve the issues and rushing something to print before the process is complete also calls into question whether the those discussions have been in good faith ... as far as I can tell, the board had not (and still has not) signed off on a decision. Indeed, resolutions on both the contentious matters have yet to be circulated to us for approval/decision,” Gangwal’s letter quoted Dr Khanna’s letters, dated July 26 and July 29, to the chairman.

It is important to note that IndiGo board decided to expand board size to a maximum of 10 members subject to shareholders’ approval in its July 20 board meeting. Now, according to Gangwal, a situation of less than four independent directors, due to retirement or resignation, would allow the IGE Group of Bhatia to pass any company policy that they want just on the basis of their board strength.

Bhatia and his associates will have a total strength of five members on the company board after expansion.

In such a situation, IGE Group has proposed appointment of its nominees only after the appointment of independent directors, but Gangwal and Dr Khanna have proposed that a resolution on the same be circulated among board members for approval and decision ahead of the AGM, while the chairman has indicated, via the letter, that the board and various committees will address these issues after the AGM.

With no clear signs of a truce at the airline, investors and shareholders continue to remain nervous about the stock and its value.