Aviation
Amit Shah-led panel to meet on Thursday to discuss Air India divestment
Updated : September 18, 2019 08:45 PM IST
This is the second attempt of the Narendra Modi government to sell Air India
The first attempt failed largely because many private players hesitated to be in a joint venture with the government
The government may hive off more debt from the balance sheet of the airline
