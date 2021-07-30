Home

    Amid student rush, Air India increases non-stop flights to US from August 7

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Air India will operate additional flights between New Delhi and Newark airports on August 6,13, 20 and August 27 over and above the existing schedule.

    Amid student rush, Air India increases non-stop flights to US from August 7
    Air India has announced it is increasing non-stop flights from India to the US from August 7, keeping in mind the large number of students who are expected to join colleges and universities in the US this Fall.
    Air India had earlier reduced the number of weekly flights from 40 to 10 in May after the US authorities imposed restrictions on travellers from India due to the rising cases of COVID-19 during the second wave.
    Air India is now expected to operate at least 21 flights per week to the US. The maximum number of flights would be to New York (JFK and Newark airports), followed by Chicago and San Francisco, as per a report in Times of India. The other airline that operates nonstop flights between India and US is United Airlines. However, the airline is not changing its flight frequencies for now.
    "
    Flights to USA had to be curtailed after the US Presidential Proclamation restricting air traffic from India. Flights were combined and rescheduled, affecting travel itinerary for some. Frequency to US has now been enhanced from August and all-out efforts to accommodate passengers is on," Air India’s official handle tweeted.
    Air India will operate additional flights between New Delhi and Newark airports on August 6,13, 20 and August 27. This will be over and above the flights that are currently operating on this sector.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
