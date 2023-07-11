CNBC TV18
Amid Go First crisis, MCA says monitoring civil aviation sector, looking into lessors' concerns

By Shivani Bazaz  Jul 11, 2023

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is in touch with the Ministry of Civil Aviation over the ongoing insolvency proceedings in the Indian aviation sector, sources told CNBC-TV18 on July 11. They said the ministry is looking into issues raised by aircraft lessors in the cases of Go First and SpiceJet.

“The ministry is of the view that it should be easier for lessors to take their aircraft back once the airline goes into insolvency. The lessors’ have raised concerns that the planes are not being used and the payments are not made. This causes inconvenience,” an official said on condition of anonymity.
MCA sources said airlines may want to price the inconvenience in future leasing to airlines, which can cause issues for Indian airlines. The ministry will take a view on the issue soon, they said, adding that it is closely monitoring the aviation sector.
