India's largest airline IndiGo is conducting a survey among its passengers to check demand outlook amid COVID-19 pandemic. The initial results of the survey are expected next week.

In an e-mail to its passengers, the airline has requested them to answer a questionnaire consisting of 14 multiple-choice questions.

"It has been a lot of change. We feel that we are establishing a name as a very clean, a very hygienic airline and in fact, we are going to introduce a survey specifically on that. We hope to get the first results next week,” IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter said today at an industry webinar today.

“I can't say whether it will be Positive as much we want it to be. But what I can say is that our Net Promoters score have actually gone up since we restarted operations. So certainly, we feel that our customers are appreciating the effort we are making."

The airline, which would operate over 1,500 flights a day before COVID-19 disruption, is currently operating at less than 25 percent capacity.

"As we and you get accustomed to the new normal, it is essential that we understand your concerns and questions about travelling during these challenging times," the airline wrote to passengers in the mail.

Here is a quick glimpse at the questions asked by IndiGo:

1. What mode of inter-city transport do you think is the safest?

2. Rate us on how confident are you that IndiGo will ensure your health and safety when you travel…

3. What is your biggest concern when you air travel?

4. How well aware are you of the newest protocols being followed by the air travel industry?

5. Rate the importance of sanitation and safety protocols while travelling

6. Rate the importance of contact-less travel experience

7. Rate the importance of temperature checks

8. Rate the importance of personal safety kit for every flyer

9. Rate the importance of health and wellness of airline staff

10. How soon are you planning to fly in the near future?

11. What will be the key reason for your next travel with us?

12. Where will you travel mostly in the coming year?

13. What will be the key driver for your next travel with IndiGo?