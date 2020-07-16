  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for
Asian markets dip as virus and Sino-US tensions flare
MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs

Updated : July 16, 2020 07:53 AM IST

US airlines accepted up to USD 25 billion in federal aid to help cover payroll costs in exchange for not cutting jobs until October.
American received USD 5.8 billion in cash and loans, Delta got USD 5.4 billion and United Airlines received USD 5 billion.
The aid likely only delayed massive job cuts throughout the airline industry.
American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Group of 174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against presidential proclamation on H1B

Group of 174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against presidential proclamation on H1B

Wipro shares rally 17% after Q1 earnings; m-cap jumps Rs 21,658 crore

Wipro shares rally 17% after Q1 earnings; m-cap jumps Rs 21,658 crore

Infosys not to disclose involuntary attrition going forward, Q1 voluntary attrition fell to 11.7%

Infosys not to disclose involuntary attrition going forward, Q1 voluntary attrition fell to 11.7%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement