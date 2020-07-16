Aviation American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs Updated : July 16, 2020 07:53 AM IST US airlines accepted up to USD 25 billion in federal aid to help cover payroll costs in exchange for not cutting jobs until October. American received USD 5.8 billion in cash and loans, Delta got USD 5.4 billion and United Airlines received USD 5 billion. The aid likely only delayed massive job cuts throughout the airline industry. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply