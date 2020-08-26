Aviation American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October Updated : August 26, 2020 07:47 AM IST The airline said 23,500 employees have accepted buyouts, retired early or taken long-term leaves of absence, but that was not enough to avoid involuntary cuts. US air travel plunged 95 percent by April, a few weeks after the first significant coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply