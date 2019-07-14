cnbctv-18 budget 2019
American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations for fourth time

Updated : July 14, 2019 08:07 PM IST

The airline's decision was expected after the Federal Aviation Administration, which must reapprove the jets for flight following two fatal crashes, last month uncovered a new flaw that Boeing estimates will take until at least September to fix.
Boeing hopes a software upgrade and new pilot training will add layers of protection to prevent erroneous data from triggering a system called MCAS, which was activated in both the planes before they crashed.
