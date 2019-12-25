#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets closed today on account of Christmas
Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500
Oil prices remain steady as Russia touts easing OPEC+ output
Rupee opens weak at 71.21 per dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

Allow us to resign without serving notice period: Air India pilots' body to govt

Updated : December 25, 2019 02:09 PM IST

At present, the union has 800 pilots as its members.
65 pilots have tendered their resignations and are serving the six-month notice period which is due for completion "very soon".
The union complained that its members have never received salaries and flying allowances on time in the last 2-3 years.
Allow us to resign without serving notice period: Air India pilots' body to govt
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV