Alliance Air to start flights from Hyderabad to Vijaywada and Vizag from October 1

Updated : September 19, 2019 04:38 PM IST

Alliance Air, an Air India subsidiary, is all set to commence daily direct flights from Hyderabad to Vijaywada and Vizag in Andhra Pradesh from October 1.Â 
The first flight from Hyderabad to Vijaywada will commence from October 1, at 6:25 pm with inaugural fares starting at Rs 1,600, excluding taxes.
Currently, Alliance Air operates flights to 52 destinations in India.
