Alliance Air to connect Assam's Dibrugarh with five Arunachal towns

By PTI  IST (Published)
In the first phase, flight services will be started on Dibrugarh-Pasighat, Dibrugarh-Tezu and Dibrugarh-Ziro routes. Services on Dibrugarh-Tuting and Dibrugarh-Mechuka routes will be started in the next phase depending on the availability of planes.

Regional carrier Alliance Air said on Monday that it will soon launch flight services connecting Assam's Dibrugarh with five towns in Arunachal Pradesh.
In the first phase, flight services will be started on Dibrugarh-Pasighat, Dibrugarh-Tezu and Dibrugarh-Ziro routes, Alliance Air's Dibrugarh station manager Narsing Rao Meesala said.
Services on Dibrugarh-Tuting and Dibrugarh-Mechuka routes will be started in the next phase depending on the availability of planes, he added.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed an agreement with Alliance Air to lease out two 17-seater Dornier DO-228 aircraft for operations under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAAN.
The inaugural flight with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on board is being planned for April 12. It will fly on the Dibrugarh-Lilabari-Pasighat-Guwahati route, the official said.
