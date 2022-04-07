Alliance Air takes delivery of first made-in-India Dornier 228 plane

Alliance Air said it took delivery of the first made-in-India Dornier 228 plane on Thursday to facilitate connectivity within the north-eastern states.

Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.

The airline said on Thursday on Twitter, "Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations."

The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north-eastern states, it added. To date, Dornier planes were being used by the armed forces only.