Alliance Air no longer an Air India subsidiary

Air India on Thursday said that Alliance Air is no longer its subsidiary and that it would not handle bookings, queries related to the latter from April 15.

"Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with '9' or 3-digit flight number starting with '91' may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air," Air India said.

The carrier added that passengers could email support@allianceair.in or visit the www.allianceair.in website for any requirement related to Alliance Air.

The Central government on January 27 had officially handed over Air India to the Tata Group. The transaction covered three entities – Air India, Air India Express and AI SATS.

The airline was sold by the government for Rs 18,000 crore to the Tata Group after incurring losses consecutively over the years at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

Tata Airlines was founded by renowned industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons JRD Tata in 1932. The airline was renamed Air India when it became a public Iimited company in 1946. JRD Tata, a noted aviator, himself operated the first flight of Tata Airlines from Karachi to Mumbai, then Bombay, in 1932.

JRD Tata remained as Air India chairman until 1978 and even Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata was also at the helm of Air India between 1986 and 1989. Hence, Air India and the Tatas have a long shared history.