Alliance Air makes international foray; will launch flights to Sri Lanka from November 11

Alliance Air will launch commercial flight operations between Chennai and Sri Lanka’s Jaffna International airport from November 11. This will be the first international flight for the low-cost regional arm of Air India.

The flight will operate three days a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Flight 9I 101 will depart from Chennai at 1035 local time and arrive in Jaffna at 1200 local time and the return flight 9I 102 will depart from Jaffna at 1245 hours and arrive in Chennai at 1410 hours.

The airline said that inaugural fares on the route are starting at Rs 3,990.

With these operations, Jaffna, a primarily regional airport, has also become an international airport. Currently, the airport’s runway can support turboprop aircraft. The runway is expected to support narrow-body aircraft when it completes its next phase of construction.

The two cities will be connected again after a gap of over 40 years. In the late 1970s, flights between Tamil Nadu and Jaffna were suspended ahead of the Sri Lankan civil war. The airport, which functioned as the country’s second airport until then, became an airbase for Sri Lankan Air Force during the civil war. Domestic operations only resumed in the 1990s.