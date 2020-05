After Narendra Modi government extended the lockdown for two weeks, union ministry of civil aviation on Saturday suspended all domestic and international flights in India till May 17.

"In view of the decision by the government to continue the lockdown up to 17th May, 2020, prohibiting domestic passenger flight operations, has been further extended up to 2359 hours IST on 17 May, 2020," aviation regulator DGCA said.

The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"However, it is reiterated that foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to/from India or domestic respectively in due course," the DGCA circular said.

The first phase of the lockdown imposed in the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase started on April 15 and will end on May 3

All domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended during the lockdown period. However, cargo flights and special flights authorised by aviation regulator DGCA have been permitted during this period