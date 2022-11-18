Akasa Air will fly Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru from December 10

Vizag will be the 10th destination on Akasa Air's flight network. The airline will start double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first frequency starting from December 10, 2022, and the second — with the added benefit of an early morning option — from December 12, 2022.

Passengers will enjoy the convenience of double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first frequency starting from December 10, 2022, and the second frequency, with the added benefit of an early morning option from December 12, 2022.

The airline is further augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by adding a third frequency starting December 17, 2022. Recently, Akasa Air announced connecting Pune and Bengaluru with double daily flights commencing on November 26, 2022.

Starting December 10, a third frequency is being added, taking the total up to three daily flight options between Pune and Bengaluru. Akasa Air will now offer 24 daily non-stop flights ex-Bengaluru by connecting to eight cities — Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Vishakhapatnam.

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, And Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said the company is delighted to add Visakhapatnam to its expanding network as the fourth major destination in South India with daily twice Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Bengaluru.

"Visakhapatnam is a promising Tier II city and a key player in India’s growth story owing to its advantageous coastal location, real-estate boom, and industrial prospects. Strengthening our connectivity, we are pleased to add one more frequency each on the high-demand Bengaluru-Ahmedabad and the debut Bengaluru-Pune routes," he added.

Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations and by mid-December expects to cross over 450 weekly flights on a total of 14 routes across 10 cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, and Visakhapatnam.

The airline said it will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on the metro to tier II and III route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days.