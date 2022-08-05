By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline is set to commence flight operations on August 7

India's youngest airline, Akasa Air, which is set to take off on August 7, unveiled the first look of its ground crew on Friday.

The uniforms are in the grey, black and beige, colour theme with comfortable, shirts, blazers, pants and also sneakers for some, which is also a part of the cabin crew's uniform.

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline opened flight bookings on July 22 and it will connect four cities in the first phase. The flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be launched on its first day of operation. Other cities to be connected in the first phase are Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. The airline will offer 56 weekly flights within 10 days of operations.

Moreover, the new airline will launch 28 weekly flights between Mumbai-Ahmedabad. Similar number of weekly flights is scheduled between Kochi-Bengaluru from August 13. The airline plans to further expand its network soon.

Last month, the airline's CEO founder, and managing director Vinay Dube told CNBC-TV18 that Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the perfect investor.

"Rakesh is the perfect investor...Rakesh and his team are the perfect investors...he is proportionately involved in matters he thinks necessary and where it is very aviation and technical, he lets us do our thing," Dube said.

Jhunjhunwala has said he has invested $50 million in Akasa Air for a 40 percent shareholding.