Akasa Air to launch operations from Hyderabad to Bengaluru and Goa this month

The airline is scheduled to start two flights from Hyderabad — one to Bengaluru and the other to Goa.

Domestic airline Akasa Air on Tuesday announced its plans to launch services to Hyderabad from Bengaluru and Goa, starting January 25, which will be the airline's 13th destination since its launch in August this year.

The airline is scheduled to start two flights from Hyderabad — one to Bengaluru and the other to Goa.

Recently, Akasa Air announced Goa as the 12th destination on its network with three daily flights scheduled on the Goa-Bengaluru route and two on the Goa-Mumbai route in January 2023. The newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (Mopa) will facilitate the airline’s operations in the state.

ALSO READ:

Since its launch in August this year, Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations and by December end expects to cross over 500 weekly flights on a total of 18 routes across 12 cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, and Goa.

It will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence focusing on the metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days, as part of which the airline recently welcomed its 10th aircraft.

Akasa Air’s fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.