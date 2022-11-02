Akasa Air to launch Bengaluru-Pune flights from Nov 23 — all details here

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Akasa Air will eventually run double daily flights between Bengaluru and Pune. The airline is also augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai on growing demand.

Newly-launched Akasa Air on Wednesday (November 2) said the airline has added Pune to its network with direct connectivity from Bengaluru, starting November 23, 2022.

The newly-commencing double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route will start with its first frequency on November 23, 2022, and the second frequency will be added from November 26, 2022, onwards, the airline said in a press release.

Pune will be the ninth destination and second city in the state of Maharashtra after Mumbai for the airline.

Also, Akasa Air is augmenting connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai due to growing demand. Starting November 23, 2022, a sixth and seventh frequency will commence on this popular route, taking the total up to seven daily flight options between the two metros.

Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru, connecting seven cities namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune. Further, the airline said it expects to cross approximately 58 daily flights by end of November 2022.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said the airline is delighted to add Pune to its fast-expanding network as its second destination in Maharashtra.

"Connecting two of the most important IT hubs in India — Pune & Bengaluru — will not only offer enhanced connectivity and options but also provide Akasa Air’s signature experience with our dependable, warm & efficient service coupled with affordable fares," Iyer said.