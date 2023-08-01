Akasa Air now claims to be the first airline in Asia to induct a B737-8-200 aircraft. The 20th aircraft is registered as VT-YAV, which landed in Bengaluru International Airport today at 9:31 am and received a ceremonial welcome. Akasa has reached a fleet size of 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations.

India’s youngest commercial airline Akasa Air on Tuesday inducted its 20th aircraft, a Boeing B737-8-200 in the fleet. This will now enable Akasa to fly internationally, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms.

Akasa Air claimed that it became the first airline in Asia to induct B737-8-200 aircraft. The 20th aircraft is registered as VT-YAV, which landed in Bengaluru International Airport today at 9:31 am and received a ceremonial welcome. Akasa has reached a fleet size of 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations.

Vinay Dube, Founder CEO, Akasa Air said, “Today’s landmark addition to our fleet, heralds the international chapter of growth in Akasa’s stor. Going from 0 to 20 aircraft within 12 months is not just an Akasa record but a record that encapsulates the potential of India. We have recorded the highest on-time performance for several consecutive months in 2023.”

Akasa initially placed an order of 76 aircraft with American OEM Boeing. However, at the Paris Air Show 2023, the airline place another order of four more Boeing 737-8, as per international expansion plans.

Akasa's order now includes a total of 23 737-8s and 57 737-8-200 aircraft, which are set to be delivered in five years.

Brad McMullen, Senior VP Commercial Sales and Marketing, Boeing said, “The 737-8-200 offers a balance of airline economics and unparalleled customer experience. This milestone symbolizes the strength of our partnership with Akasa, as they take delivery of the first 737-8-200 in the Asia region.”

With almost a year of operations, Akasa has carried a total of 4 million passengers with over 900 weekly flights and 35 routes to 16 cities in India.

Akasa's aircraft are powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines. The airline is expected to announce a three-digit aircraft order by the end of 2023. The airline recorded a market share of 4.9 percent in June, as per the DGCA data, which was higher than SpiceJet.