Akasa Air to add 500 people to its workforce ahead of international expansion

Low-budget airline Akasa Air, which will be completing one year of its operations next month, has said it is looking to add some 500 people to its workforce. The airline's hiring plans come ahead of its planned foray into the international market.

Co-founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dubey last year, the airline currently has 3,000 employees. Earlier in March, Akasa reportedly had said it was planning to take staff strength by another 1,000 employees by March 2024.

"At Akasa, we have one of the lowest attrition rates and the fastest-growing network in the industry. Today, we have 3000 employees and expect to grow to approximately 3,500 employees in 2023,” Vinay Dubey , who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Akasa Air, said in a statement to CNBC-TV18.

Rumours are also doing rounds that Akasa was looking to trim its flight network by withdrawing from certain routes, which it is operating at present.

“The speculation on cabin crew resignations at Akasa is factually incorrect and baseless as is the statement on the reduction of capacity. In fact, the reality is quite the opposite,” it said in the statement on Thursday.

It also added, “We operate over 900 flights per week across our network and are on track with our plans to start international operations by the end of this year”.

The airline currently has 19 aircraft in its fleet, out of the 72 Boeing Max 737 orders, which it placed with the US aviation major Boeing in November 2021. It expects to have a total of 72 aircraft by March 2027.

Last month, the airline announced it will acquire four more Boeing 737 in addition to the original order book of 72 Boeing 737 Max. The announcement was made at the ongoing Paris Air Show. While announcing the decision to buy four more planes, Akasa Air also said it is on course to announce another significant three-digit aircraft order by the end of 2023.