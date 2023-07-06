Akasa Air to add 500 people to its workforce ahead of international expansion

By Madeeha Mujawar

Low-budget airline Akasa Air, which will be completing one year of its operations next month, has said it is looking to add some 500 people to its workforce. The airline's hiring plans come ahead of its planned foray into the international market.

Co-founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dubey last year, the airline currently has 3,000 employees. Earlier in March, Akasa reportedly had said it was planning to take staff strength by another 1,000 employees by March 2024. "At Akasa, we have one of the lowest attrition rates and the fastest-growing network in the industry. Today, we have 3000 employees and expect to grow to approximately 3,500 employees in 2023,” Vinay Dubey , who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Akasa Air, said in a statement to CNBC-TV18.