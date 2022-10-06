Akasa Air to open cabin for your pets from October 15

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Akasa Air plans to connect eight cities this year that are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Delhi, Agartala and Guwahati.

Akasa air's management in the press conference going today in Delhi said that the airline company will allow pets in the cabin and cargo hold. The company also announced that they will be getting an aircraft every 15 days and the booking will open from October 15, 2022.

"We will now allow pets on board on Akasa fights as part of our commitment to creating an inclusive travel experience," said Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder plus CMO, Akasa Air.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder plus Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air further added that October 7, will see be the date for the first flight of Akasa Air out of Delhi, to Bangalore. The company expects to see 300 flights per week by October end.

Will be connecting more cities with more aircraft coming in, Iyer added.