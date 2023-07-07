Akasa Air to launch direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata today

In addition to the Mumbai-Kolkata route, Akasa Air has also announced its plans to connect Kolkata with two other destinations, Bengaluru and Guwahati.

Akasa Air, the low-budget airline co-founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is starting direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata today (July 7). This new route aims to cater to the growing demand for air travel between these two major cities in India.

In addition to the Mumbai-Kolkata route, Akasa Air has also announced its plans to connect Kolkata with two other destinations, Bengaluru and Guwahati.

In response to increased demand, Akasa Air has ramped up its frequency between Delhi and Ahmedabad too, now offering two daily flights on this route.

Earlier, refuting rumours circulating on social media, Akasa Air has denied any claims of a decrease in capacity or the departure of cabin crew members to other domestic carriers.

“The speculation on cabin crew resignations at Akasa is factually incorrect and baseless as is the statement on the reduction of capacity. In fact, the reality is quite the opposite,” it said in the statement on Thursday.

Additionally, the airline plans to add 500 more employees to its current workforce of 3,000, as it prepares for its upcoming entry into the international market.